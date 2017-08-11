 
menu
Local News 11.8.2017 03:56 pm

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

George Lebese bade an emotional farewell to the Motaung family and Kaizer Chiefs this week after it was confirmed he would be joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old is believed to have signed a three-year contract with the Brazilians in a deal said to be worth R4 million.

READ: Chiefs confirm Lebese’s move to Sundowns

Lebese posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the Motaung family, his former Chiefs teammates and the fans for all the support they gave him during his time at Naturena.

Dear Motaung family & The @kcfcofficial team Thank you for believing in me and taking me in at a very young age to make my dream as a professional football player reality, Thank you for trusting me even when I had my own doubts, Thank you for pushing me to merge to be the great player that I am today by motivating audaciousness and ferociousness. To My ex Team Members Thank you for being a true family and being the perfect pieces to complete the puzzle in every match we played, without each one the team would not have been complete. Thank you for your perseverance team spirit through our victorious wins and opportunities of improvement(losses) and lastly thank to each and every supporter that rallied behind me and the team in good and in bad times I wish you all nothing but success for the future as I take on a new venture , 💛✌#GL17

A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

Chiefs players rally round Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs players rally round Komphela

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.