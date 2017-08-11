George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

The 28-year-old is believed to have signed a three-year contract with the Brazilians in a deal said to be worth R4 million.
Lebese posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the Motaung family, his former Chiefs teammates and the fans for all the support they gave him during his time at Naturena.
Dear Motaung family & The @kcfcofficial team Thank you for believing in me and taking me in at a very young age to make my dream as a professional football player reality, Thank you for trusting me even when I had my own doubts, Thank you for pushing me to merge to be the great player that I am today by motivating audaciousness and ferociousness. To My ex Team Members Thank you for being a true family and being the perfect pieces to complete the puzzle in every match we played, without each one the team would not have been complete. Thank you for your perseverance team spirit through our victorious wins and opportunities of improvement(losses) and lastly thank to each and every supporter that rallied behind me and the team in good and in bad times I wish you all nothing but success for the future as I take on a new venture , 💛✌#GL17
