George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

The 28-year-old is believed to have signed a three-year contract with the Brazilians in a deal said to be worth R4 million.

READ: Chiefs confirm Lebese’s move to Sundowns

Lebese posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the Motaung family, his former Chiefs teammates and the fans for all the support they gave him during his time at Naturena.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.