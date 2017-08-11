Lekgwathi wants Mobara to be next Pirates captain

Manyisa has jumped the Bucs ship to join Mamelodi Sundowns, leaving Pirates without a skipper.

“I think Mobara will be a good choice. I will be happy to see him taking the armband because he is young and has shown a great character,” Lekgwathi told The Sowetan.

“If they can name him the captain, I’ll arrange a meeting with him just to advise and guide him.

“With my 14 years of experience at Pirates, meeting him would definitely help him. I have never heard of any bad stories about him.

“He is a good boy on and off the field. He always gives 100% when he plays. Last season, he was our best player, he led by example.

“Another thing that I like about Mobara, is that he communicates with his teammates on the field.”

Mobara was one of the best performers at Pirates last season despite the club failing to scoop any trophy.

