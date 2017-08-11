 
Local News 11.8.2017 10:50 am

Furman banks on Tinkler magic  

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Dean Furman of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman says the players have not had trouble adapting to Eric Tinkler’s philosophy.

Tinkler took over from Stuart Baxter at the end of last season after the English coach joined Bafana Bafana as head coach.

Furman admits that Tinkler and Baxter differ in coaching styles, but the SuperSport skipper hopes Tinkler has brought some of the magic he sprinkled over Cape Town City last season to Pretoria.

“We are dealing with two different coaches of course, with slightly different philosophies. We saw how exciting Cape Town City were last season, they were definitely one of the teams to watch.  And then there was an element of counter attacking football being put on the break,” said Furman

“He is trying to implement that into us, we have worked hard on his structure and the way he wants us to play. And there are similarities, especially when you dealing with similar players. But there are certain differences that he is going to want to see from us, and maybe that’s the more expensive way of playing hopefully will be able to implement that as of Saturday.”

