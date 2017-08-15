Albion sign Everton midfielder Barry

Barry has agreed a one-year contract with the Baggies after being told he could leave Goodison Park following Everton’s summer spending spree.

The 36-year-old missed Everton’s opening Premier League match against Stoke on Saturday because of an ankle problem, but he hopes to be back in action with his new club soon.

“I want to come and help the team. That’s always been the same for me wherever I have played,” Barry told Albion’s website.

“I want to help the team improve, work hard and hopefully add quality.”

Former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Barry has made 628 Premier League appearances.

Barry needs to feature in just five more matches to overtake former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs as the competition’s all-time record appearance holder.

Albion boss Tony Pulis has been looking for a replacement for Darren Fletcher in central midfield after he left for Stoke this summer.

“There was a big void when we lost ‘Fletch’ and Gareth will fill that void,” Pulis said.

“He’s a fantastic player and I think his attitude towards playing is really gauged by the fact that Everton had offered him a two-year contract to stay there.

“He really wants to play and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Barry becomes the fourth new signing at West Brom since the end of last season after the acquisitions of Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yuning and Ahmed Hegazi.

Albion started their season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and travel to Burnley on Saturday.

