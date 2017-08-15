 
menu
World News 15.8.2017 10:40 pm

Albion sign Everton midfielder Barry

AFP
Everton's English midfielder Gareth Barry has agreed a one-year contract with the Baggies after being told he could leave Goodison Park following Everton's summer spending spree

Everton's English midfielder Gareth Barry has agreed a one-year contract with the Baggies after being told he could leave Goodison Park following Everton's summer spending spree

West Bromwich Albion signed former England midfielder Gareth Barry from Everton for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

Barry has agreed a one-year contract with the Baggies after being told he could leave Goodison Park following Everton’s summer spending spree.

The 36-year-old missed Everton’s opening Premier League match against Stoke on Saturday because of an ankle problem, but he hopes to be back in action with his new club soon.

“I want to come and help the team. That’s always been the same for me wherever I have played,” Barry told Albion’s website.

“I want to help the team improve, work hard and hopefully add quality.”

Former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Barry has made 628 Premier League appearances.

Barry needs to feature in just five more matches to overtake former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs as the competition’s all-time record appearance holder.

Albion boss Tony Pulis has been looking for a replacement for Darren Fletcher in central midfield after he left for Stoke this summer.

“There was a big void when we lost ‘Fletch’ and Gareth will fill that void,” Pulis said.

“He’s a fantastic player and I think his attitude towards playing is really gauged by the fact that Everton had offered him a two-year contract to stay there.

“He really wants to play and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Barry becomes the fourth new signing at West Brom since the end of last season after the acquisitions of Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yuning and Ahmed Hegazi.

Albion started their season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Orlando Pirates release six players
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates release six players

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.