 
menu
World News 12.8.2017 07:40 pm

Loan star Hegazi gives West Brom victory

AFP
Egypt's Hegazi Ahmed (R) controls the ball during a 2014 World Cup qualifying football match against Zimbabwe on June 9, 2013

Egypt's Hegazi Ahmed (R) controls the ball during a 2014 World Cup qualifying football match against Zimbabwe on June 9, 2013

Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi scored the only goal as West Brom edged Bournemouth 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

It was a deserved three points for the Baggies who had a hatful of chances to win by a more convincing scoreline.

Hegazi caught the eye of coach Tony Pulis during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, in which the centre-back helped Egypt to a runners-up finish.

Brought in on a season-long loan from Al Ahly, the 26-year-old settled the match at the Hawthorns after 32 minutes.

He was first to a free-kick from Chris Brunt and powered his header past Amir Begovic in the Bournemouth goal.

The win ended a run of four successive home losses for West Brom, which dented their campaign late last season.

In truth, they could have had more goals with Matt Phillips, Jay Rodriguez and Claudio Yacob all going close, as did substitute Salmon Rondon who blazed a late shot over the crossbar.

Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake had his team’s best chance in the second half but only managed to head straight at goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Even the second-half introduction of veteran England striker Jermain Defoe failed to lift Bournemouth.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.