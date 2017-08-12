 
World News 12.8.2017 12:40 am

Colombia FARC rebels want to form pro football club

AFP
Soccer fans in this picture from 2013 cheer on the national team of Colombia, where demobilized FARC rebels want to form a professional football team

Soccer fans in this picture from 2013 cheer on the national team of Colombia, where demobilized FARC rebels want to form a professional football team

Demobilized fighters from Colombia’s leftist FARC rebels want to form a professional league football club, officials said Friday.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have disarmed under a peace deal after a half-century conflict and are transitioning to civil and political life.

“We received about 10 days ago an official message… from the FARC, who want to talk with the Colombian football authorities about taking part in the professional game,” Jorge Perdomo, president of Colombian football’s organizing body Dimayor said on Blu Radio.

He said the FARC had asked if it could enter the men’s second division and the women’s leagues.

Perdomo cautioned that it “is not simple” for them to enter the leagues, which requires the approval of two-thirds of the Colombian Football Federation’s assembly.

One of the FARC’s leaders, Pastor Alape, told a news conference the procedure would cost “more or less $10 million, and we do not have that… We have always been dreamers, but it looks difficult.”

He said the group only has one viable stadium, in the southern jungle region of Caqueta.

Interior Minister Guillermo Rivera said Dimayor could formally examine the FARC’s demand after UN monitors finish removing the force’s surrendered weapons from their demobilization zones next week.

