 
menu
World News 4.8.2017 12:38 pm

Neymar arrives in Paris after world record transfer

AFP
A motorcade of vehicles, one of which is understood to be carrying Neymar, leaves a terminal at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on August 4, 2017

A motorcade of vehicles, one of which is understood to be carrying Neymar, leaves a terminal at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on August 4, 2017

Brazil’s Neymar arrived in Paris on Friday following his world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, airport officials told AFP.

The superstar forward, who moved for 222 million euros ($264m), arrived at Le Bourget airport and was seen leaving a private jet and getting into a car which joined a motorcade heading towards the city centre, the sources said.

He is due to be presented at a press conference at the Parc des Princes at 1130 GMT.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pirates to sign more players
Phakaaathi

Pirates to sign more players

Moloi backs Sredojevic to succeed at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Moloi backs Sredojevic to succeed at Pirates

Safpu sends condolences after death of former player
Phakaaathi

Safpu sends condolences after death of former player

Micho has unfinished business with Pirates
Phakaaathi

Micho has unfinished business with Pirates

Orlando Pirates announce new coach
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.