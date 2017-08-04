Neymar arrives in Paris after world record transfer

The superstar forward, who moved for 222 million euros ($264m), arrived at Le Bourget airport and was seen leaving a private jet and getting into a car which joined a motorcade heading towards the city centre, the sources said.
He is due to be presented at a press conference at the Parc des Princes at 1130 GMT.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.