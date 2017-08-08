 
Local News 8.8.2017 05:10 pm

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they are in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns for midfielder George Lebese.

As reported earlier, Lebese is said to be unhappy at Chiefs and wants out of the club.

READ: Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

Lebese was not part of the squad that lost 1-0 to Chippa United in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.

Chiefs have now confirmed that talks over a transfer of the player are currently under way.

“Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns are in talks after having shown interest for the services of George Lebese,” tweeted the club on their official website.

If the deal is concluded, Lebese will be the second high-profile signing made by the Brazilians this transfer window following the signing of Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa.

READ: Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela

