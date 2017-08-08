Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

As reported earlier, Lebese is said to be unhappy at Chiefs and wants out of the club.

Lebese was not part of the squad that lost 1-0 to Chippa United in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.

Chiefs have now confirmed that talks over a transfer of the player are currently under way.

“Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns are in talks after having shown interest for the services of George Lebese,” tweeted the club on their official website.

If the deal is concluded, Lebese will be the second high-profile signing made by the Brazilians this transfer window following the signing of Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa.

