 
menu
Local News 8.8.2017 01:32 pm

Former Chiefs strikers close to joining Stars

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Mthembu. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Siphelele Mthembu. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Free State Stars are looking to sign former Kaizer Chiefs strikers Edward Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu.

Manqele has been training with Ea Lla Koto for about a month while Mthembu joined them a week ago.

“I am sitting with his agent,” Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena told Kickoff in reference to Manqele. “We like what we see in him.”

Mokoena added that he would also be meeting Mthembu’s agent soon.

“I will be sitting with his agent,” added Mokoena.

Manqele and Mthembu were released by Chiefs after failing to make the grades at Amakhosi.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tinkler using Caf experience to prepare SuperSport 8.8.2017
Hunt wants Mahlambi to stay in Europe 7.8.2017
Chiefs legend discharged from hospital 7.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hlatshwayo brushes off Pirates rumours
Phakaaathi

Hlatshwayo brushes off Pirates rumours

Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela
Phakaaathi

Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela

Zuma hopes for more recognition of soccer legends
Phakaaathi

Zuma hopes for more recognition of soccer legends

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.