Former Chiefs strikers close to joining Stars

Manqele has been training with Ea Lla Koto for about a month while Mthembu joined them a week ago.

“I am sitting with his agent,” Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena told Kickoff in reference to Manqele. “We like what we see in him.”

Mokoena added that he would also be meeting Mthembu’s agent soon.

“I will be sitting with his agent,” added Mokoena.

Manqele and Mthembu were released by Chiefs after failing to make the grades at Amakhosi.

