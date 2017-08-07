Ajax sign former AmaTuks midfielder

The 25-year-old impressed the Ajax technical team during a trial there and the Urban Warriors have wasted no time and tied the talented Meadowlands-born player to a long-term deal.

Nemukondeni says he is happy to have signed for the Urban Warriors.

“It is such a huge pleasure and privilege to have signed, being here is a great feeling and I don’t know what say,” he told the club’s website.

When asked about his nickname ‘Slyza Tsotsi’, he said: “I think it is because of how I dribble and the speed that I have, that is where the nickname comes from. I believe I can be a game-changer and I hope to succeed at Ajax Cape Town.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ndiviwe Mdabuka has signed a three-year contract extension with Ajax.

📢DONE DEAL📢 ICYMI: We have completed the signing of Innocent Nemukondeni on a four-year deal 🖊️📄 ➡️https://t.co/8x9Wmtz7jQ#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/xzPz0KKXal — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 7, 2017

