Local News 7.8.2017 05:06 pm

Ajax sign former AmaTuks midfielder

Phakaaathi Reporter
Innocent Nemukondeni has joined Ajax Cape Town.

Ajax Cape Town have announced the signing of former University of Pretoria midfielder Innocent ‘Slyza Tsotsi’ Nemukondeni on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old impressed the Ajax technical team during a trial there and the Urban Warriors have wasted no time and tied the talented Meadowlands-born player to a long-term deal.

Nemukondeni says he is happy to have signed for the Urban Warriors.

“It is such a huge pleasure and privilege to have signed, being here is a great feeling and I don’t know what say,” he told the club’s website.

When asked about his nickname ‘Slyza Tsotsi’, he said: “I think it is because of how I dribble and the speed that I have, that is where the nickname comes from. I believe I can be a game-changer and I hope to succeed at Ajax Cape Town.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ndiviwe Mdabuka has signed a three-year contract extension with Ajax.

