Mdabuka extends Ajax stay

The 26 year-old is a regular starter in the Urban Warriors squad since returning to the club having played for the Urban Warriors’ youth academy.

“Following yet another fruitful season in the red and white of Ajax Cape Town, which conjured three goals in 24 appearances, Mdabuka penned a new deal,” read a statement on the club’s website.

Mdabuka joined Ajax from Vasco da Gama before the start of the 2015/16 season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.