Local News 7.8.2017 01:08 pm

Mdabuka extends Ajax stay

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Danny Phiri of Golden Arrows fouls Ndiviwe Mdabuka during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Ajax Cape Town at Prince Magogo Stadium on April 15, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka signed a three-year contract extension with Ajax Cape Town over the weekend.

The 26 year-old is a regular starter in the Urban Warriors squad since returning to the club having played for the Urban Warriors’ youth academy.

“Following yet another fruitful season in the red and white of Ajax Cape Town, which conjured three goals in 24 appearances, Mdabuka penned a new deal,” read a statement on the club’s website.

Mdabuka joined Ajax from Vasco da Gama before the start of the 2015/16 season.

