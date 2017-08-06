 
menu
Local News 6.8.2017 03:46 pm

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

George Lebese is said to be unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs and wants out of the club.

Lebese was not part of the squad that lost 1-0 to Chippa United in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be keen on the midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in the process of luring Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese.

“Sundowns have been chasing Lebese for a while. It seems like they will finally land him. The player has already indicated to Chiefs that he want to leave,” a close source told IOL.

Sundowns spokeperson Thulani Thuswa said he can’t comment on a player that is still under contract with another club.

“Lebese is a Chiefs player, so I can’t comment on a player that is still under contract with another team. Let us respect Chiefs. At Sundowns, we do things in a proper way. If we want a player, we communicate with his club. We don’t buy him in the media,” Thuswa said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season
Phakaaathi

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report
Phakaaathi

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates

Pirates to sign more players
Phakaaathi

Pirates to sign more players

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.