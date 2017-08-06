Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

Lebese was not part of the squad that lost 1-0 to Chippa United in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be keen on the midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in the process of luring Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese.

“Sundowns have been chasing Lebese for a while. It seems like they will finally land him. The player has already indicated to Chiefs that he want to leave,” a close source told IOL.

Sundowns spokeperson Thulani Thuswa said he can’t comment on a player that is still under contract with another club.

“Lebese is a Chiefs player, so I can’t comment on a player that is still under contract with another team. Let us respect Chiefs. At Sundowns, we do things in a proper way. If we want a player, we communicate with his club. We don’t buy him in the media,” Thuswa said.

