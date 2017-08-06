Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

With the coaching turnover in the PSL and elsewhere materialising at a helter-skelter pace, it can be deemed somewhat surprising that the highly successful Gordon Igesund remains on the sidelines.

The coach who was lauded with the nickname of “The Golden Boy” after taking a record four different clubs to the top-flight title revealed from his Cape Town home yesterday that he is in no hurry to return to “active duty”.

“I’ve held discussions with several PSL clubs,” he said, “but nothing has been settled and we’ll see what develops on the local scene.”

But Igesund, who has also enjoyed a spell with Bafana Bafana, revealed he could even end up coaching outside South Africa’s borders.

“If I end up going overseas,” he added, “I’d be looking for a job at international level. That is something of the kind of new challenge that would interest me. I think I could do the job and a couple of propositions have come my way previously, but not at the right time as far as I was positioned at the time.

“If it ultimately ends up with a club appointment,” indicated Igesund who enjoyed championship success with Manning Rangers, Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, “I think I would be best served remaining within the PSL’s structures – but it would need to be a challenge with new frontiers to interest me.”

