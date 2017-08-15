 
Mgosi 15.8.2017 09:40 am

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase of Black Leopards (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have won the race for Black Leopards midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase.

He is expected to be unveiled this week, a Phakaaathi source has claimed.

According to sources Amakhosi have already paid Leopards around R2.7 million for the attacking midfielder but are still to discuss terms with the player.

“I do not have all the details but I was told Chiefs have paid the R2 million plus that Leopards wanted. The details of the deal will emerge as the week progresses because I think Chiefs were waiting to come back from Durban so discussions could continue,” said a source.

