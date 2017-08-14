 
Mgosi 14.8.2017 04:53 pm

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Irvin Khoza during the Orlando Pirates press conference at Rand Stadium. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Here is what you will find in your Mgosi inside Phakaaathi, a soccer publication available free with your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday.

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Sundowns to give youngster a chance
No decision yet on Chiefs trialists
Pirates chairman gives senior players an ultimatum

Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

poll

