What’s in Mgosi this week?

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Sundowns to give youngster a chance
No decision yet on Chiefs trialists
Pirates chairman gives senior players an ultimatum
Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.