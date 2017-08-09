 
Mgosi 9.8.2017 12:17 pm

Chiefs and Pirates chase Maritzburg striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Evans Rusike of Maritzburg United. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Evans Rusike of Maritzburg United. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Soweto giants are said to have made offers for Maritzburg United striker Evans Rusike.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are believed to be neck-and-neck in the race for the Zimbabwean striker.

“Maritzburg do not want to sell him because they need him especially after losing Kurt (Lentjies) but they may be forced to let him go as Chiefs and Pirates have made good offers,” said a source.

“Pirates stand a good chance because they have offered other players plus cash and Maritzburg could do with more experienced players,” added the source.

Phakaaathi, however, has established that should Pirates be successful in their bid to sign Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mogakolodi Ngele, they might abandon their interest in Rusike.

