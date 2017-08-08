 
Mgosi 8.8.2017 09:18 am

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Oupa Manyisa (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

A source close to Oupa Manyisa has told Phakaaathi the real reason why the midfielder is leaving Orlando Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the source, Manyisa felt he has been under pressure at the club for the past few years and was stressed out by the criticism from the club’s supporters.

“He couldn’t take it anymore, Oupa has not been himself for the past two seasons. We all know he is very talented, but that long-term injury he sustained in 2015 really lowered his performances. The club hasn’t been doing well either and everybody has been putting the blame on him.

“He felt under pressure and was always criticised by the fans. That’s why he saw it fitting that he left the club to try and revive his career elsewhere. One of his objectives is to get back to playing for the national team, so let’s hope everything works out for him,” said the source.

