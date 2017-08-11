Fikile misses the point with Manana

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula seems to be enjoying the limelight around the assault case involving Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana.

He has fired off tweets, made statements and even, apparently, helped facilitate Manana handing himself over to police.

While Mbalula was saying no one was above the law and everyone would be treated equally, Manana nevertheless remained on the loose for four days after the alleged assault. According to Mbalula, that was to allow for “witness statements” to be compiled.

And, when Manana finally appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, police sneaked him in through a side door to avoid the media.

Equal treatment, minister? Mbalula also said that Manana had “abused” alcohol before assaulting Mandisa Duma and her friends outside a nightclub in Fourways.

The minister said alcohol was behind many assaults “every weekend”. Is that supposed to be some sort of excuse, minister?

Given that Manana has already “apologised” (to the public, but not to his victim, apparently), he has admitted he is guilty.

So, may we ask you, Minister Mbalula, as a representative of the ANC government, why is Manana still employed?

Why has he not been fired? Perhaps you’d like to send a special tweet or two about that, given it is Women’s Month …