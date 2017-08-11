 
menu
Editorials 11.8.2017 05:45 am

Fikile misses the point with Manana

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: ANA

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: ANA

While declaring how the deputy minister won’t enjoy any special treatment Mbalula is giving the man nothing other than special treatment.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula seems to be enjoying the limelight around the assault case involving Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana.

He has fired off tweets, made statements and even, apparently, helped facilitate Manana handing himself over to police.

While Mbalula was saying no one was above the law and everyone would be treated equally, Manana nevertheless remained on the loose for four days after the alleged assault. According to Mbalula, that was to allow for “witness statements” to be compiled.

And, when Manana finally appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, police sneaked him in through a side door to avoid the media.

Equal treatment, minister? Mbalula also said that Manana had “abused” alcohol before assaulting Mandisa Duma and her friends outside a nightclub in Fourways.

The minister said alcohol was behind many assaults “every weekend”. Is that supposed to be some sort of excuse, minister?

Given that Manana has already “apologised” (to the public, but not to his victim, apparently), he has admitted he is guilty.

So, may we ask you, Minister Mbalula, as a representative of the ANC government, why is Manana still employed?

Why has he not been fired? Perhaps you’d like to send a special tweet or two about that, given it is Women’s Month …

Related Stories
Mbalula slated for ‘racist gang’ tweet in KFC attack saga 11.8.2017
Victim’s family still not interested in Manana’s apology 11.8.2017
Mbalula insists Manana will not get preferential treatment 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie
Rugby

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.