Columns 18.8.2017 05:30 am

Simply blinded by colours

Danie Toerien
Mofolo parkrun, in Soweto. Finishers last week: 31. This is a fairly flat 5km which sees runners pass the Mofolo Cultural Bowl stage, with its rainbow-coloured arched roof, and take in some wonderful graffiti-decorated homes. Picture: Michel Bega

Not that all eyes see the world the same way.

You have to admit the world is a colourful place. Literally. Scientists probably know exactly how many colours there are and how many are visible to the human eye.

But Mrs le Roux had a different take.

“Goodness, but you’re a naughty child,” she scolded while my classmates sat, saucer-eyed. It was her only display of anger in the whole year and I remember it as if it happened yesterday. I had drawn my masterpiece using a solitary, grey wax crayon.

Two years later, I found myself in the principal’s office. He asked me to point out something green, so I showed him the grass. There was a painting in his office with a beautiful blue sky.

Can the sky be any other colour? We spent a few minutes on this general knowledge quiz. Fortunately, by then I had learnt what the world was supposed to look like.

Back in class, Mrs Hugo towered over my little desk. I could see the details of the fingerprint on her index finger centimetres from my nose.

“Well I never … too lazy to pick the right pencil …”

To this day, I can’t explain why we call a white traffic light green.

Or if the colour purple is really a colour or just the name of a movie. And why do we call oranges, oranges when they are actually yellow? Shouldn’t they be yellowges? When it comes to public transport, I don’t follow the brown line. I stick to the number 11 line and I get by just fine.

Earlier this week, Abigail, my four-year-old granddaughter, drew a picture of herself and her ouma, my wife. I think it’s a masterpiece.

They’re dancing in the garden, smiling from ear to ear. In the picture my (blonde) wife has bright red hair (so I’ve been told) while Abigail sports a purple afro. She’s quite creative when it comes to colours.

I wonder if it has anything to do with growing up in a rainbow nation.

Danie Toerien

