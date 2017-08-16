Gender an obsession too far?

The gender debate dominated the front pages of UK newspapers during our holiday stay there.

The large wage gap between men and women at the BBC justified the exposure but the subject has triggered a trail of arguments that are farcical, to say the least. A television advert depicting baby prams pushed by little girls has come under fire from the fanatic fringe.

They holler: “Since when are prams only played with by girls?”

The channel withdrew the advert. Hey? If we take this further, ads showing housewives using washing powders or dish-washing liquids are also infra-dig. Then there are beer ads with only men swilling the stuff. Scandalous.

Do women not drink beer? Only guys braai? Are women incapable of lighting a fire and doing boerewors? Spur outlets in SA had better take a hard look at their braai scenes.

But then again, I don’t think we’ve reached the lunatic gender fringe.

Hopefully. I was just getting over my irritation when another jumped out at me from a newspaper.

A major retailer, no less than Marks & Spencer, was lambasted for – believe it or not – signs at lavatories in its stores bearing a logo of a mom and baby. What about shoppers who are single fathers with babies?

With its tail between its legs, M&S has apologised and will be changing the sign. How? A male feeding a baby with a bottle alongside a female breastfeeding? All this hubbub hasn’t taken transgender people into account.

If they insist on being recognised in ads and lavatories, can you imagine how the signs would look. Where will this obsession with gender end?

My Heidi says men see things differently and suggests I go with the flow. We grew up in a different era and are set in our ways. And unaware that different genders existed.

She’s right, of course. My dad led us to believe men were men and women – well, women. Nothing in between. Little did he know …

But I still insist there are limits where to go with the gender thing.

Oh, I’m still in charge of my braai.

Men have that magic touch …

So sue me.