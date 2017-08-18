 
menu
South Africa 18.8.2017 06:15 am

Leave to appeal granted in Zephany anonymity case

Ilse de Lange
Celeste Nurse and a family member leave the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2015. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Liza van Deventer)

Celeste Nurse and a family member leave the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2015. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Liza van Deventer)

Judge ruled that anonymity be stripped from child offenders, witnesses and victims once they turned 18.

The Centre for Child Law (CCL) has obtained leave to appeal against a court ruling that extended the anonymity afforded to child offenders and witnesses in criminal proceedings to child victims of crime, but did not extend the protection after they turn 18.

Judge Wendy Hughes last month ruled in the High Court in Pretoria that the anonymity protections under section 154(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act applied to victims of crime under the age of 18 as well.

She, however, found this anonymity did not extent to child offenders, witnesses and victims once they turned 18. She stressed that the restriction related to criminal court proceedings involving a child and could not be used as a blanked clause in other legal instances.

The ruling followed an application by the CCL, Zephany Nurse, Childline, Nicro and Media Monitoring Africa, but was opposed by major media houses.

Zephany became the subject of media scrutiny after she was kidnapped at birth, but was reunited with her family as a teenager and the woman who raised her was prosecuted for abduction.

When the media threatened to publish her name once she turned 18, CCL obtained an urgent court order preventing the media from revealing her identity.

Judge Hughes extended the interdict pending the outcome of any appeal proceedings. CCL, Nurse and other organisations went to court to ensure the protection was offered to all child victims, witnesses and offenders before and after they turned 18.

CCL argued identification after such children turned 18 would cause irrevocable harm. The appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein at a date still to be determined.

Related Stories
Don’t name child victims and offenders, court rules 12.7.2017
Judgment reserved in child rights case 10.2.2017
Nurse family and accused’s family clash outside court 15.8.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019
South Africa

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.