 
menu
South Africa 17.8.2017 02:29 pm

Three men arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela’s murder

Citizen reporter
Rhythm City Actor Dumi Masilela

Rhythm City Actor Dumi Masilela

The three suspects have been linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident.

Three men have been arrested in connection the attempted hijacking that led to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela’s death.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told TimesLive the three suspects were arrested in connected with the black Jeep that was used in the hijacking.

“There are three suspects who have been arrested, and at this stage these are linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident which resulted in the death of Dumi Masilela,” Dlamini was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to The Citizen they had arrested only one man, suspecting he was linked to Masilela’s murder. 

However, they discovered he was actually only linked to another hijacking and appeared in the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday for that case. They confirmed to The Citizen it was probably not related to Masilela’s murder.

“We suspected that he was linked to Masilela’s murder. But he is involved in a different car hijacking, and he appeared at the Benoni court for that. He will be appearing in court in Mpumalanga for armed robbery,” added Dlamini.

Previous reports on the matter did not rule out the possibility that the suspect could have been involved in Masilela’s murder, and he was still being questioned about it.

Masina had announced at Masilela’s funeral on Saturday morning in Kempton Park that those suspected of killing him were taken into custody. He received a standing ovation for it.

The Rhythm City actor died following a hijacking ordeal last week on Wednesday in Tembisa. Masilela spent the night fighting for his life in hospital after being shot during the attempted hijacking.

The killers had apparently been on a hijacking spree on the night of the crime. Driving a Jeep hijacked in Daveyton earlier that evening, they wounded Masilela while trying to hijack his VW Golf 7.

In a media statement on Monday, Masina confirmed: “We have been informed by the EMPD that suspects were apprehended with the help of the community and handed over to the SAPS.”

Related Stories
WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone 15.8.2017
Dumi Masilela’s killers still at large 14.8.2017
WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside 12.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs
South Africa

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.