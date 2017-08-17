Three men arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela’s murder

Three men have been arrested in connection the attempted hijacking that led to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela’s death.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told TimesLive the three suspects were arrested in connected with the black Jeep that was used in the hijacking.

“There are three suspects who have been arrested, and at this stage these are linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident which resulted in the death of Dumi Masilela,” Dlamini was quoted as saying.