South Africa 17.8.2017 12:52 pm

Tito Mboweni proposes list of young candidates to replace Zuma

Citizen reporter
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Gallo Images

SA needs young, energetic leaders who can understand a complex society and global economics, the former reserve bank governor says.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tito Mboweni has proposed a list of six young leaders within the ruling party he believes have what it takes to succeed President Jacob Zuma when he steps down as party leader in December.

In a statement on his Facebook account, posted on Tuesday, Mboweni said he would argue for young candidates below the age of 60, such as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Wits University SRC president Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, to be nominated for the ANC’s hotly contested leadership race when the nominations process opens next month.

Mboweni, a former governor of the SA reserve bank, quipped that the old revolutionary guard of the ANC – including himself – should “take a chill pill” and allow young energetic leadership to take over party reins.

“Old people must take a chill pill…..Me too…Our society needs young energetic leadership who can comprehend a complex society and global economics and society. Old people must retire and take their pensioner’s card to PnP on Wednesdays to buy pensioner’s goodies [sic],” he quipped.

The ANC’s leadership race has been dominated by presidential frontrunners, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has received Zuma’s backing for the top post.

However, several candidates have officially thrown their hats in the ring to replace Zuma, such as Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, and Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, which is a first for Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

Mboweni has proposed the following candidates for the ANC presidency:

  • Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo
  • Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula
  • ANC MP Lulu Johnson
  • Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
  • Fees Must Fall activist and ANC member Nompendulo Mkhatshwa
  • Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

Read the full statement below:

