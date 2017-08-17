 
South Africa 17.8.2017 11:24 am

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

Citizen reporter
African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize during an interview on April 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The party’s treasurer-general says there is not a single donor that can claim to control the ANC.

African National Congress treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday admitted the governing party received donations from the controversial Gupta family.

Mkhize revealed this while responding to a question in parliament on whether the Guptas paid for the party’s 2012 conference in Mangaung, Free State, during a presentation to an ad-hoc committee on the ANC’s position on party funding, News24 reported.

“Did the Guptas donate [to the ANC]? Yes, they did. Did they donate to the DA? Yes, they did,” Mkhize said without directly responding to the statement about the conference.

The question was asked by EFF MP Marshall Dlamini, who reminded the treasurer-general it was a criminal offence to lie to parliament.

Mkhize later said the donation was a “tiny, insignificant amount that came to the ANC”.

“There is not a single donor who can claim to control the ANC. We will not accept a donation we can’t accept publicly,” he added.

In its presentation, the ANC called for the regulation of private financing of political parties, financial transparency of political parties and “enhanced public funding for activities that promote and support democracy”.

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
