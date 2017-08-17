 
South Africa 17.8.2017

Mpumalanga Women in Mining launches

Trevor Aingworth

Women in Mining is an important agenda to reverse the historical exclusion of women in the mining industry.

With the increasing number of women in mining, more attention needs to be paid to the safety, wellness and general working conditions.

This is according to the Witbank News, which further reports that, at the moment, regulations are inadequate for their safety and well-being.

Women in Mining is not just employment, but an important transformation agenda to reverse the historical exclusion of women in the mining industry. The Mining Charter and the Employment Equity are some of the progressive transformation legislation post-1994.

Women in Mining urge companies to join and do good in this transformation agenda, not only to tick the box, but to create a productive working environment for women. Transformation cannot triumph without the emancipation of women.

The Launch of Mpumalanga Women in Mining, which took place on August 3 at Witbank Civic Centre, was a symbolic and very important event in the history of Mpumalanga.

The Mpumalanga Women in Mining (MWiM) seek to empower and develop women based in Mpumalanga on the Mining Sector, from skills development, progressive development of women SMMEs and mentorship programme.

The launch was supported and sponsored by MQA, WesCoal, Exxaro, South32, IDC, Amestra Holdings and DRA Global.

The vision of MWiM is to see increase number of women in the management level and the environment made conducive for women to operate in the mining sector.

Their mission is nurturing the talent and skills of women in mining and the youth aspiring to enter the field of mining.

“As we celebrate women’s month we were able to recognise and award women who are doing exceptional work in the mining sector and this would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors mentioned above,” said Kedibone Tagane, stakeholder relations manager.

Caxton News Service

