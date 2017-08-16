 
South Africa 16.8.2017 07:41 pm

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

Citizen reporter
28 March 2005. Zimbabwe. Harare. President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace at a rally, North East of Mutoko near to Harare.

The party says the Zimbabwean first lady should have applied for diplomatic immunity before she came into the country.

The Democratic Alliance says Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe cannot invoke diplomatic immunity as she was not in the country on an official visit when she allegedly assaulted a woman.

Mugabe is seeking diplomatic immunity from the state following her alleged assault of a woman in Sandton last week.

On Tuesday, Mugabe assured Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that she would hand herself over to the police and appear in court, but she failed to do so, sparking rumours that she may have fled back to Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, Mbalula’s office said Mugabe was still in the country and claiming diplomatic immunity.

She does not qualify for immunity, according to the DA.

The party’s shadow minister of police, Zakhele Mbhele, said according to the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act, Mugabe cannot invoke diplomatic immunity.

“She is not here in an official capacity and the immunity extended to heads of state is not applicable to a first lady. Ms Mugabe should have applied for diplomatic immunity before she came to our country, not after she finds herself facing criminal charges,” he said.

Mbhele said the police minister should ensure that Mugabe does not flee the country.

“Ms Mugabe cannot claim diplomatic immunity and should not be given preferential treatment. Mbalula needs to do his job and ensure she is arrested and has her day in court to answer the serious charges against her.”

