South Africa 16.8.2017 01:50 pm

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

Citizen reporter
Robert Mugabe Junior. Picture: Facebook.

The troublesome Mugabe sons do not seem to be bothered by the negative reports on their family, because they keep ‘rolling’.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Jr, has angered social media after his Facebook status that left many saying he was not taking charges against his mother, Grace, seriously.

The 52-year-old wife of Mugabe is accused of beating model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head, and on Monday, she registered a case with the police, alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Mugabe had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court. However, reports later emerged that she was nowhere to be seen and failed to appear in court on an assault charge.

However, all of this seems to be a joke to 25-year-old Robert Jr who, on Tuesday, posted a picture of him, his brother and friends chilling in Joburg, with the caption: “They keep on talking, we keep on rolling.”

He has since deleted the caption following backlash on social media.

These were some of the comments on his post:

“Keep it up boys.. keep rolling and giving your mother stress. We are proud of you. Soon she will be stuck in a wheelchair with stroke and Zimbabwe will be free again! We await for that special day as a nation!”

“The more you roll the better .. Mama keeps chasing u & getting herself caught up in your shit. We keep praying for more shit that will bring her down. Never thought you would be the ones to bring your family down.. Boys you got tricks.. Free Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 we love you.”

“Lol your mother’s Sins are following you that is why u see everything rolling while they talk It’s only the beginning.Your mother heating someone’s daughter with an extension chord yeses she doesn’t have a soul.”

“Well said the BRATS better be careful were they party , some youngsters are going to make an example of them , this is SA not Zim.”

“No they must not be careful. Let them continue being careless and reckless. It makes the job of street justice easier.”

“SA girls should realise that these boys are dangerous and should stay away from them. They don’t seem to be worried about what happened.”

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe's whereabouts

