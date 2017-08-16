We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Jr, has angered social media after his Facebook status that left many saying he was not taking charges against his mother, Grace, seriously.

The 52-year-old wife of Mugabe is accused of beating model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head, and on Monday, she registered a case with the police, alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Mugabe had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court. However, reports later emerged that she was nowhere to be seen and failed to appear in court on an assault charge.

However, all of this seems to be a joke to 25-year-old Robert Jr who, on Tuesday, posted a picture of him, his brother and friends chilling in Joburg, with the caption: “They keep on talking, we keep on rolling.”

He has since deleted the caption following backlash on social media.