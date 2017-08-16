Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to land in South Africa this afternoon, as the SA police service (SAPS) remains mum on the whereabouts of Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, following assault accusations against her.

The 93-year-old longtime leader was due to attend the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Pretoria this week, but it is understood he had to change his plans to deal with the matter involving his wife, EWN reports.

Johannesburg model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Monday opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the Zimbabwean first lady at Sandton Police Station.

Engels alleges Mugabe burst into a room on Sunday night at The Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton – where she and two other women were sitting – and started hitting them with an extension cord as her bodyguards looked on.

Mugabe was apparently visiting for her sons, Robert Jr, 25, and Chatunga Bellarmine, 21, at the hotel where they were thought to be staying. The other women decided not to lay any charges against Mugabe.

There have been contradicting reports over the whereabouts of the Zimbabwean first lady.

It was widely reported Mugabe landed in Harare late on Tuesday afternoon at the privately owned Charles Prince Airport, despite Police Minister Fikile Mbalula having said she had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court.

On Wednesday morning, sources claimed Mugabe was still in the country and negotiating with police.

Earlier, acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba appeared before parliament’s oversight committee on police, where he said Mugabe’s lawyers had agreed to cooperate with SAPS on her arrest following a meeting at Sandton Police Station on Tuesday.

Mothiba said head of the National Prosecuting Authority Advocate Shaun Abrahams was present during the meeting.

