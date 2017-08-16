 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 01:58 pm

Robert Mugabe set to land in SA after changing travel plans

Citizen reporter
President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe is welcomed as he arrives in South Africa for a State visit with wife Grace. PHOTO: GCIS

President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe is welcomed as he arrives in South Africa for a State visit with wife Grace. PHOTO: GCIS

The Zimbabwean president was due to attend the 37th SADC summit in Pretoria this week, but changed his travelling plans to deal with his wife’s legal troubles.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to land in South Africa this afternoon, as the SA police service (SAPS) remains mum on the whereabouts of Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, following assault accusations against her.

The 93-year-old longtime leader was due to attend the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Pretoria this week, but it is understood he had to change his plans to deal with the matter involving his wife, EWN reports.

Johannesburg model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Monday opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the Zimbabwean first lady at Sandton Police Station.

Engels alleges Mugabe burst into a room on Sunday night at The Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton – where she and two other women were sitting – and started hitting them with an extension cord as her bodyguards looked on.

Mugabe was apparently visiting for her sons, Robert Jr, 25, and Chatunga Bellarmine, 21, at the hotel where they were thought to be staying. The other women decided not to lay any charges against Mugabe.

There have been contradicting reports over the whereabouts of the Zimbabwean first lady.

It was widely reported Mugabe landed in Harare late on Tuesday afternoon at the privately owned Charles Prince Airport, despite Police Minister Fikile Mbalula having said she had handed herself over to the police and would appear in court.

On Wednesday morning, sources claimed Mugabe was still in the country and negotiating with police.

Earlier, acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba appeared before parliament’s oversight committee on police, where he said Mugabe’s lawyers had agreed to cooperate with SAPS on her arrest following a meeting at Sandton Police Station on Tuesday.

Mothiba said head of the National Prosecuting Authority Advocate Shaun Abrahams was present during the meeting.

ALSO READ:

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts

Related Stories
We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr 16.8.2017
In memes: Fikile Mbalula vs Grace Mugabe 16.8.2017
Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts 16.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts
South Africa

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts

If even Mandela was once accused of wife-beating, we need to think hard
Columns

If even Mandela was once accused of wife-beating, we need to think hard

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.