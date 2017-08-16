Man shot dead while having sex in Durban park

A man was shot dead on Tuesday night in Montclair’s Ramblers Park in Durban, allegedly while having sex with a woman in his car.

The Southlands Sun reports both were naked at about 8pm, when an unknown man put his hand through the open car window and reached for the keys in the ignition. The car was idling at the time, according to Montclair police spokesman Captain Dereck Vijiam.

When the driver struggled with the criminal, he produced a gun and shot the driver in the head. The driver died at the scene but not before he tried to pull off, which resulted in his car striking a low wall.

His companion fled the car through an open back window.

Police have interviewed the female companion and are investigating.

– Caxton News Service