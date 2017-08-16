 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 12:48 pm

Man shot dead while having sex in Durban park

Lauren Beukes
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

A couple was completely naked at 8pm when they fell victim to an attack.

A man was shot dead on Tuesday night in Montclair’s Ramblers Park in Durban, allegedly while having sex with a woman in his car.

The Southlands Sun reports both were naked at about 8pm, when an unknown man put his hand through the open car window and reached for the keys in the ignition. The car was idling at the time, according to Montclair police spokesman Captain Dereck Vijiam.

When the driver struggled with the criminal, he produced a gun and shot the driver in the head. The driver died at the scene but not before he tried to pull off, which resulted in his car striking a low wall.

His companion fled the car through an open back window.

Police have interviewed the female companion and are investigating.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Elderly couple robbed by ‘prospective home buyers’ 16.8.2017
Cats victims of nyaope addicts in Mpumalanga 16.8.2017
Murdered teacher’s Facebook status suggests her relationship wasn’t OK 15.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF
South Africa

How the Marikana massacre gave birth to the EFF

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview
Celebrities

Ten things we learnt from Cassper’s Breakfast Club interview

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts
South Africa

Confusion abounds over Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts

If even Mandela was once accused of wife-beating, we need to think hard
Columns

If even Mandela was once accused of wife-beating, we need to think hard

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.