 
menu
South Africa 16.8.2017 05:15 am

Illegal miners demand urgent zama zamas conference from Zwane

Virginia Keppler
Mining communities and Zama-Zama miners marched to the offices of the Department of Mineral Resources to deliver a memorandum calling for the immediate scrapping of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) amendment bill and the 2017 Mining Charter, and to demand the decriminalisation of Zama-Zama miners, 15 August 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mining communities and Zama-Zama miners marched to the offices of the Department of Mineral Resources to deliver a memorandum calling for the immediate scrapping of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) amendment bill and the 2017 Mining Charter, and to demand the decriminalisation of Zama-Zama miners, 15 August 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

They also asked the minister to do away with the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

About 200 members of the Mining Affected Communities United Action (Macau) marched to the office of the department of mineral resources in Pretoria yesterday demanding an immediate moratorium on persecuting hungry and needy zama zama miners.

They also asked that the department work with them to call an urgent zama zama conference. The protesters called on Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane to do away with the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

They maintain it is a product of an undemocratic process, it gives precedence to the extraction of minerals without other considerations and serves the destructive interest of pro-mining groups, who allegedly have no respect for communities and the environment.

Macau spokesperson Mechack Mbangula said their members came from all nine provinces in the country.

He said they wanted the minister to enter into negotiations with them to ensure zama zamas’ voices were entrenched in the mining legislative processes and they be treated with respect and consideration before any decisions affecting their interests were taken.

Related Stories
Mining and manufacturing production decline in June 10.8.2017
Zwane files answering affidavit to bid opposing Mining Charter 8.8.2017
SA mining situation a sign of the times 26.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today
Eish!

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.