Sorry Mbalula, Grace Mugabe is not even in SA

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday morning that Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Grace Mugabe, had handed herself over to the police after an alleged altercation with a 20-year-old model in Sandton earlier this week.

However, the police have now said Mugabe’s whereabouts were “not known” on Tuesday, according to national police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo.

Mbalula had earlier said the Benoni-born Mugabe, 52, had handed herself over.

“The negotiations over the suspect handing herself over have not concluded and our investigations have not finalised,” Naidoo, however, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Mbalula had earlier on Tuesday said Mugabe was “not under arrest, because she cooperated and handed herself over to the police. That is cooperation, more than any necessity to go and arrest a person.”

She was set to appear in court at 1pm today. However, that did not happen.

The police told journalists “more negotiations” were now under way for “the suspect” to hand herself over while the continued to conduct investigations.

It was reported that Mugabe’s motorcade was spotted on its way back from the airport in Harare.

Journalist Simon Allison wrote that there was no way she was going to “hang around to clean up her mess”.