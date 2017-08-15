 
menu
South Africa 15.8.2017 03:47 pm

Staff exodus at Johannesburg Roads Agency – report

Citizen reporter
City of Johannesburg skyline. Picture Thinkstock

City of Johannesburg skyline. Picture Thinkstock

The agency lost its head of infrastructure development and the director-general in the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation in one week.

The Business Day reports that both managing director Dr Sean Phillips and company secretary Karen Mills were frogmarched out of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) headquarters last Thursday.

Dr Phillips, who worked as the director-general in the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation before joining the municipal-owned entity in March 2016, is understood to have tendered his resignation last Tuesday.

In the same week in which the municipal-owned entity, a critical driver of DA mayor Herman Mashaba’s infrastructure development project to stimulate Johannesburg’s economy through constructing and repairing roads, lost its head of infrastructure development, Mpho Kau.

According to the publication, the board decided to forego the option to have Phillips serve his notice period while Mills was suspended for making a protected disclosure to Major-General Shadrack Sibiya regarding financial maladministration within the entity.

IFP member of Mashaba’s mayoral committee, Nonhlanhla Makhubo, recently appointed the owner of a famed restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Sipho Tshabalala, as the chairperson of the new board. It was revealed that Tshabalala’s arrival triggered a series of tip-offs between Mills and group governance unit of the city’s administration.

Mills is reported to have been ordered to communicate with the independent chairperson of the board’s audit and risk committee. She was allegedly also told not to approach the sole shareholder, the City, with further information.

This appear to have motivated Mills decision to approach Sibiya, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit. Upon discovering the disclosure, the board issued Mills with a letter of suspension. This is despite Protected Disclosure Act unambiguously protecting the witness against victimisation.

Tshabala is reported as saying the resignations and the suspensions were related. Miles confirmed her suspension and accused the board of using improper channels to gain access to her protected disclosure to Sibiya.

 

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.