Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile took to Twitter on Tuesday over unsubstantiated allegations and rumours that his father used to beat his mother before she decided to pack up and leave.

In an interview with Capricorn FM on Monday evening, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC should come out and tell the nation if Ramaphosa used to abuse his first wife.

“Let me tell you why Bathabile [Dlamini] says there are worse people than Mduduzi Manana in the ANC. She is referring to Cyril Ramaphosa; they are saying he used to beat up his wife,” Malema said.

Following the shocking allegation, Ramaphosa’s son shared on Twitter that Malema was spreading fake news about his parents.

Although the Twitter account in question is relatively low key, with few followers and tweets, it does appear to be authentic, having been around since 2014, with previous tweets in keeping with the fact that it really is the account of Ramaphosa Jnr.

“Respectfully, this story is fake news. How would you feel if someone went around spreading lies about your parents?…Totally unacceptable,” he said.

Let me put things straight….this is pure fake news….one can appreciate politics etc, but when ppl start BS about your parents! WTF! — Ramz (@RamaphosaAndile) August 15, 2017

Andile said that although he appreciated politics and the problems that came with it, what Malema had done was unfair on his family. He said he was mostly disappointed because he respected Malema as a politician, but it was unacceptable now that he was spreading lies about his parents.

“Let me put things straight….this is pure fake news….one can appreciate politics etc, but when people start BS about your parents! WTF!

Let me put things straight…this is complete rubbish. In fact, it's unfair on my family. What do do say to ppl that lie about your parents? — Ramz (@RamaphosaAndile) August 15, 2017

“What do you say about people who behave like this?….especially when you respected them as leaders….this is unacceptable by any standards.

“This is complete rubbish. In fact, it’s unfair on my family. What do do say to people that lie about your parents?” he said.

Respectfully, this story is fake news. How would you feel if someone went around spreading lies about your parents?…totally unacceptable. — Ramz (@RamaphosaAndile) August 15, 2017

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai advised Andile to deal with the issue in private and allow the truth to prevail.

“Hi Andile…it would be wise for you to accept that your family is in the public eye and not to do this on twitter. Allow truth to prevail,” she said.

Malema’s revelation has divided social media, with some accusing him of lying, saying it was EFF propaganda to ruin Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign. They argued it was Malema’s way of getting back at Ramaphosa, who oversaw the appeals hearing that saw Malema and Floyd Shivambu expelled from the ANC.

Others argued Malema did not want to see Ramaphosa to take over from President Jacob Zuma as that would unify the ANC, to the detriment of his party.

The rest said they believed the rumour, saying Malema had said shocking things that turned out to be true before.

Ramaphosa is private and not much is known about his private life. Ramaphosa had previously been married to businesswoman Nomazizi Mtshotshisa, but the couple divorced. Ramaphosa later married Dr Tshepo Motsepe, the sister of billionaire and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe.

He has four children.

Also read: