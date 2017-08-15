LISTEN: 702 compiles Bathabile Dlamini’s best quotes

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was in the news recently for reportedly saying Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana should not be fired for assaulting two women at a nightclub last week because other members had done worse.

Dlamini is no stranger to controversy and has said other things that have left us shocked for days.

Following this, 702 host Bongani Bingwa and his team compiled some recordings of Bathabile’s best quotes thus far.

“All of us there in the NEC have our smallanyana skeletons. And we don’t want to take out all skeletons because hell will break loose.” “Young women in the EFF are being used to advance and fight battles of patriarchy. We have observed over the last few days how young women were made to run around collecting water, making tea.” Yet I will always cry if I am hurt, if I see people living under difficult conditions, I will cry. Utjwala andibuwazi, nayizolo angikaze ngibuthinde (I haven’t touched alcohol and I didn’t touch alcohol yesterday). People who know me know that I don’t drink and that’s it.” “Wena slenda for no nonsense. Azange ngiyenze iBody shame kodwa ngiya jabula uyehlile uHonourable member (referring to Julius Malema’s weight loss).

