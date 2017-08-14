Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made a shocking public allegation that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa used to beat his first wife.

Malema was reacting to ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini’s statement defending Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana after he assaulted two women at a nightclub last week, as other members “had done worse”.

The EFF has a stormy relationship with Ramaphosa, who oversaw the appeals hearing that saw Malema and Floyd Shivambu expelled from the ANC.

Shivambu subsequently called him a “murderer” in parliament in relation to the Marikana massacre. However, the two men were all smiles together at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s party earlier this year.

In an interview with Capricorn FM on Monday evening, Malema said the ANC should come out and tell the nation if Ramaphosa used to abuse his first wife.

“Let me tell you why Bathabile says there are worse people than Mduduzi Manana in the ANC. She is referring to Cyril Ramaphosa; they are saying he used to beat up his wife,” Malema said.

#MalemaonCapricornFM [WATCH] Malema on roomies that the deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa use to beat up his first wife pic.twitter.com/lTlW70T29y — CapricornFM Talk (@CapricornFMTalk) August 14, 2017

#MalemaOnCapricornFM : She [Bathabile] is referring to Cyril Ramaphosa, they’re saying he used to beat up his first wife #MdudiziManana — CapricornFM Talk (@CapricornFMTalk) August 14, 2017

He said the EFF would have charged Manana if it was in government.

“Mduduzi Manana has admitted to beating up women, there’s no dispute. We would have charged him a long time ago if we were in government,” he said.

Twitter has reacted strongly to the allegations.

#MalemaOnCapricornFm just to open files on every individual of the Anc. “Mbalula cried,Zuma can’t write,Ramaphosa beat his 1st wife” ect ect — #FutureLandOwner (@RealThabizolo) August 14, 2017

Julius and files are in the same WhatsApp group #MalemaOnCapricornFM — Tarts (@Thatohearts) August 14, 2017