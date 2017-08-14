Case against accused who allegedly killed Newcastle cop postponed

The 59-year-old accused, who is allegedly responsible for the death of Warrant Officer Sascha Naidoo in Newcastle, recently appeared before the magistrates’ court, and the case was postponed until August 25.

This is according to the Newcastle Advertiser.

Naidoo passed away as a result of a stab wound to his inner thigh after being called out to attend to a complaint in Madadeni Section 7.

It is believed the 59-year-old suspect stabbed Naidoo with a spear (assegai) after stabbing his grandmother just hours earlier.

– Caxton News Service

