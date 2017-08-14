 
menu
South Africa 14.8.2017 12:39 am

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

Citizen reporter
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

The president says MPs who voted against him in parliament should be taken to a disciplinary committee as they have ‘broken the law’.

President Jacob Zuma has spoken out about ANC MPs who voted against him in the no-confidence motion in parliament last week.

Speaking at a cadres’ forum organised by the ANC Youth League in uPhongolo in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, Zuma reportedly told the crowd that the ANC constitution should be applied against those MPs who his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma has called “traitors”.

The president reportedly read excerpts from the ANC constitution that prohibited members from collaborating with “counter-revolutionary forces” or other parties against the ANC, TimesLive has reported.

The president told the gathering that if any MP committed “these acts”, the ANC should take them to a disciplinary committee as they had “broken the law”.

“The issue of what happened in Parliament is something I will discuss with the officials‚ but that’s my business,” Zuma said.

“We talk about everything as officials. I’m sure even officials will be asking what members are saying‚ but that’s not my business.

“My business is that‚ as the president‚ I will express my dissatisfaction about the conduct of some members and why,” he was quoted as saying.

The president further spoke out against MPs who said they would vote with their conscience, saying they were taking the ruling party for granted.

“You hear a person saying: ‘I’m following my conscience.’ Please do not have your conscience; have an ANC conscience. The unity of the ANC is key and paramount to solving problems. Let’s not do otherwise. Many people died for this freedom and we are just toying with it‚” he was quoted as saying.

The no-confidence motion in Zuma last week saw history being made after about 30 ANC MPs voted against the president through a secret ballot.

This after EFF leader Julius Malema revealed in an interview that he had spoken to 60 MPs who told him they would vote with the opposition to finally take out the president, though some seem to have changed their minds as only half of them kept their word.

Though the motion failed, Malema said he was happy with the results, saying his party would keep “eating the elephant” until it was completely finished.

“As long as he’s there, we are going to do everything in our power to win the necessary majority from the ANC because, bit by bit, they are coming back to their senses. They are realising that it is wrong to protect Zuma against the people,” he said.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has since suggested ANC MPs should take a lie-detector test to find out which MPs voted against the president, though he made a U-turn and said the suggestion was made in “jest”.

Also read:

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

 

Related Stories
LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma 13.8.2017
Rebel ANC MPs who voted to oust Zuma should be disciplined – Mkhize 11.8.2017
Forget this week’s sideshow, Zuma’s real problems are still ahead 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates
World Athletics

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates

readers' choice

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.