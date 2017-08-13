 
South Africa 13.8.2017 09:20 pm

More than 200 suspects arrested for various crimes in Tshwane

Citizen Reporter
Photo: stock

14 suspects were arrested on charges of drinking and driving and public driving.

The Tshwane West Police Cluster arrested 269 suspects in the past week for various crimes including housebreaking, rape, theft, possession of suspected stolen property, drugs and assaults with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) also announced that they arrested 14 suspects on charges of drinking and driving and public driving.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said two of the people were arrested for the possession of drugs in Pretoria north and Mamelodi.

He added that the offices also received a tip off on Saturday about a murder suspect who was wanted in Eldorado park and was located and apprehended in Mamelodi East.

Mahamba said one hijacked vehicle was recovered din Ekangala and one suspect was arrested for public violence in Mahube Valley near Mamelodi during a cable theft operation.

He warned criminals that the TMPD and the police will continue to work very hard to curb crime in the city.

Police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said nine police stations, together with other law enforcement agencies embarked on different crime prevention initiatives across the cluster with the primary objective to maintain law and order and to protect the public.

She said all the suspects will appear in different courts in Pretoria from Monday morning.

The primary policing objective is to maintain law and order and to protect all inhabitants of Tshwane West Cluster and their properties.

