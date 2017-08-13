 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2017 09:48 am

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

Citizen reporter
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Bathabile Dlamini’s organisation reportedly hasn’t paid for travel costs for two years.

Tabloid Sunday World reports that the ANC Women’s League failed to pay its travel agent bill for two years and will now have its assets at Luthuli House repossessed to cover a R6.3 million debt.

It says the High Court in Johannesburg ordered the attachment to recoup costs for Atlantic Corporate Travel and the Johannesburg Central sheriff has been given the order.

The bill could balloon to R10 million if legal costs are factored in.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa said the matter was between the league and the travel agency. When approached for comment, league spokesperson Fundi Skweyiwa claimed to be too sick to comment and the person she referred the paper to could not be reached for comment.

The travel agency’s lawyer also declined comment.

The league is led by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is a convicted fraudster.

Sunday World claims to have seen the legal papers and the sheriff should already have executed the order to seize the league’s “moveable assets” … “before the end of last week but couldn’t do so for unknown reasons”.

Related Stories
#WomensDay: Dlamini calls for harsher sentences for women abusers 9.8.2017
Bathabile Dlamini says her conscience didn’t send her to parliament 8.8.2017
ANC ‘shocked’ by Manana reports, calls for police to act ‘without fear or favour’ 7.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

readers' choice

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now
South Africa

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report
South Africa

Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.