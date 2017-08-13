ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

Tabloid Sunday World reports that the ANC Women’s League failed to pay its travel agent bill for two years and will now have its assets at Luthuli House repossessed to cover a R6.3 million debt.

It says the High Court in Johannesburg ordered the attachment to recoup costs for Atlantic Corporate Travel and the Johannesburg Central sheriff has been given the order.

The bill could balloon to R10 million if legal costs are factored in.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa said the matter was between the league and the travel agency. When approached for comment, league spokesperson Fundi Skweyiwa claimed to be too sick to comment and the person she referred the paper to could not be reached for comment.

The travel agency’s lawyer also declined comment.

The league is led by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is a convicted fraudster.

Sunday World claims to have seen the legal papers and the sheriff should already have executed the order to seize the league’s “moveable assets” … “before the end of last week but couldn’t do so for unknown reasons”.