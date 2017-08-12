Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now

Astronomers have confirmed that there will be a meteor shower tonight. This will also be the brightest shower in human history, reports the Krugersdorp News.

According to an article by Sarah Lewin, associate editor for Space.com, the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on the night of 12 August.

The meteor shower will be most visible in the northern hemisphere and down to the mid-southern latitudes. Even though South Africa falls below this latitude there is still a possibility that one might be able to experience the show.

All you need is darkness, somewhere comfortable to sit and a bit of patience as your eyes take about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. The longer you’ll wait outside, the more you’ll see.

However, the Perseids will be a bit difficult to see due to the presence of the moon, which will be three-quarters full.

“Rates will be about half what they would be normally, because of the bright moonlight,” said NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke.

“Instead of 80 to 100 meteors being visible per hour, there will be 40 to 50 per hour, just because the moon’s going to wash out the fainter ones.”

– Caxton News Service