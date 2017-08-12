 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 09:19 pm

Brightest meteor shower in human history is happening right now

Alanicka Lotriet
Getty/AFP/File / Ethan Miller<br />A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in Nevada, on August 13, 2015

Getty/AFP/File / Ethan Miller
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in Nevada, on August 13, 2015

According to an article by Sarah Lewin, associate editor for Space.com, the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking on Saturday night.

Astronomers have confirmed that there will be a meteor shower tonight. This will also be the brightest shower in human history, reports the Krugersdorp News.

According to an article by Sarah Lewin, associate editor for Space.com, the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on the night of 12 August.

The meteor shower will be most visible in the northern hemisphere and down to the mid-southern latitudes. Even though South Africa falls below this latitude there is still a possibility that one might be able to experience the show.

All you need is darkness, somewhere comfortable to sit and a bit of patience as your eyes take about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. The longer you’ll wait outside, the more you’ll see.

However, the Perseids will be a bit difficult to see due to the presence of the moon, which will be three-quarters full.

“Rates will be about half what they would be normally, because of the bright moonlight,” said NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke.

“Instead of 80 to 100 meteors being visible per hour, there will be 40 to 50 per hour, just because the moon’s going to wash out the fainter ones.”

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Cape’s bright young minds show their stuff at Eskom Expo for Young Scientists 12.8.2017
TUT tackles maths, science problems 9.6.2017
Things heat up for polar expedition from Cape 18.12.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game
Columns

DA and EFF are playing a dangerous game

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.