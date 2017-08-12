Mpumalanga DA councillor allegedly arrested for shoplifting – report

A Mpumalanga councillor was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Usave Shoprite in Sabie on Friday, News24 reports.

It was reported that the councillor was allegedly caught stealing sweets inside Usave Shoprite while shopping.

The councillor was allegedly in a group with other Democratic Alliance coucillors.

They were apparently headed to Nelspruit for a march to the provincial police commissioner of Mpumalanga to hand over a memorandum. They allegedly stopped in Sabie to stock up on some snacks en route to Nelspruit.

The councillor will reportedly make his first appearance on Monday at Sabie Magistrate Court, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Leaonard Hlathi.

Hlathi refused to comment on what the councillor was arrested for.

