Shaka Sisulu allegedly physically assaulted his baby mama – report

On the same day that Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana was charged with assault for attacking a young woman, another prominent activist missed his court appearance for the same charges.

According to Saturday Star, both cases were coincidentally scheduled to be heard at Randburg magistrate court.

Media personality and entrepreneur, Shaka Sisulu, reportedly appeared in court on Monday to face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The State claimed he allegedly hit the mother of his child against a door at his Morningside, Sandton home.

Sisulu, who is the grandson of anti-apartheid struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu, is said to have been involved in an argument over collection of child maintenance money which culminated in a police case opened.

His first appearance is understood to have been a brief one on Monday where he was granted R500 bail and his case postponed to Thursday, the same day Manana was to appear for allegedly assaulting a female patron at a nightclub.

However, Sisulu apparently failed to arrive in court, prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest due his absence.

The explanation for his absence by his legal representative appear to have been accepted by the magistrate and the next case was postponed to next moth, according to the publication.

The newspaper further reported that Sisulu confirmed his appearance at the court on charges laid against him by the mother of his child.

“I can confirm that indeed she came to my house for a meeting last Thursday morning. We could not reach an agreement and this clearly upset her.

“I deny the allegations of any kind of assault and am baffled as to how our disagreement on a maintenance issue suddenly turned into an assault claim.

“My family has since insisted on mediation on this maintenance difference and as we both clearly care a lot about the best interest of our child we have agreed that we shall take this up,” Sisulu said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.