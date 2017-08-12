 
South Africa 12.8.2017 02:06 pm

Woman found with rhino horns at OR Tambo

Citizen reporter
AFP/File / Tony Karumba<br />Demand for rhinoceros horn -- made of keratin, which is also found in hair and nails -- has boomed in Vietnam and China, where it is valued for its supposed medicinal properties

Demand for rhinoceros horn -- made of keratin, which is also found in hair and nails -- has boomed in Vietnam and China, where it is valued for its supposed medicinal properties

The 30-year-old woman had been on her way to Hong Kong.

In a police statement, it was announced that Jacqueline Similo Nkomo, aged 30, was arrested after she was found in possession of rhino horns at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Nkomo, who was on her way to Hong Kong, was arrested by the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), in conjunction with customs officials and the department of environmental affairs, the SAPS said.

“Security personnel at the airport’s luggage check-in noticed suspicious items in her suitcase and notified the necessary authorities to assist with identification of the items. It is then that two rhino horns were detected.

“She appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges relating to the Endangered Species Act and her case has been postponed to 16 August 2017.

“This success forms part of the new revised integrated strategy by various role-players in and around the OR Tambo International Airport. This strategy is proving to be very successful in both the prevention and detection of crime.”

