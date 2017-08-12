Suspect shot dead in failed robbery on MEC in Nyanga

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz was involved in a shooting in Nyanga on Saturday morning.

According to the city, the incident happened outside a church along Zwelitsha Drive.

Fritz was travelling with security personnel and two suspects carrying firearms robbed the MEC of his cellphones.

Both suspects were shot at; one died, while a bystander was shot and wounded.

The City’s JP Smith reportedly said: “[The suspects] drew a firearm and attempted to fire at the one protector, which caused the protectors to defend themselves and the MEC. One of the armed robbers was fatally wounded, the other one seriously wounded. It appears a bystander might also have been injured.”

Smith said Fritz and his bodyguards were unharmed.