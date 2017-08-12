 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2017 11:22 am

Suspect shot dead in failed robbery on MEC in Nyanga

Citizen reporter
Albert Fritz. Picture: Gallo Images

Albert Fritz. Picture: Gallo Images

Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz was involved in a firefight on Saturday morning.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz was involved in a shooting in Nyanga on Saturday morning.

According to the city, the incident happened outside a church along Zwelitsha Drive.

Fritz was travelling with security personnel and two suspects carrying firearms robbed the MEC of his cellphones.

Both suspects were shot at; one died, while a bystander was shot and wounded.

The City’s JP Smith reportedly said: “[The suspects] drew a firearm and attempted to fire at the one protector, which caused the protectors to defend themselves and the MEC. One of the armed robbers was fatally wounded, the other one seriously wounded. It appears a bystander might also have been injured.”

Smith said Fritz and his bodyguards were unharmed.

Related Stories
Dagga toddler placed in safe care 19.3.2015
Dagga toddler found 18.3.2015
WCape services directory launched 7.8.2014

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.