Rebel ANC MPs who voted to oust Zuma should be disciplined – Mkhize

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says the governing party’s MPs who supported the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday should‚ in principle‚ be disciplined.

“I don’t have concrete information on who did what, but in principle, the ANC constitution demands disciplinary action,” Mkhize told EWN on the sidelines of a discussion convened by the Young Communist League at the Tshwane University of Technology on Thursday night on whether the ANC could self-correct.

Zuma narrowly survived the eighth no confidence vote in his leadership in the National Assembly after at least 26 ANC MPs broke ranks to vote with opposition parties, but it would be nearly impossible for the ANC to identify the rebel parliamentarians, as the vote was conducted by way of a secret ballot for the first time.

Mkhize said the ANC was currently not in a good state following the motion, and said the trust deficit between the party and the electorate could be restored if the party dealt with factionalism and corruption.

“We have to deal with the question of what can be done to ensure that the image of the organisation is not eroded,” he said.

