 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 05:27 pm

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Citizen reporter
.

.

It seems Sifiso Lungelo Thabete did not recover from a fall after a freak accident during a recent competition.

Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, a bodybuilder from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly died on Saturday after breaking his neck in an accident.

In a video that been circulating on social media, the IFBB World champion in the up-to-75kg category can be seen flexing his muscles as he walks to the mat; he then tries to do a backflip, but lands on his head.

His friends and medics run to the bodybuilder for assistance.

According to bodybuilding blogs, he never recovered from the fall.

Watch the video below:

Thabete’s recent victory was at the second edition of the IFBB Muscle Mulisha Grand Prix in the bodybuilding under 23 over 75kg division.

In that competition, however, he completes the backflip successfully. To see that, forward to about 8:30 in the video.

It appears the mistake he made in his fatal attempt was to try to do a backflip while still having forward momentum. When he was able to do it successfully, he was standing still.

He should instead have opted to do a regular somersault if he was running forward. Physics was against this unlucky competitor.

Watch him below:

whatsapp-image-2017-08-10-at-4-46-41-pm

Related Stories
WATCH: Schwarzenegger eyes Sandton 27.5.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie
Rugby

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them
South Africa

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.