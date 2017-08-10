 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 03:09 pm

KZN officials on the hunt for young man who brutally assaulted schoolgirl

Citizen reporter
Video Screengrab

Video Screengrab

In a video that has gone viral, the schoolgirl is seen being kicked in the back and head several times by the male pupil.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department on Thursday condemned a video that has gone viral on social media, which shows presumably a male pupil – at an unidentified school in the province – brutally assaulting and stomping on a female pupil.

The department said it was disturbed by the violence shown in the 20-second clip, and officials had sent the video to all 12 of its district managers to identify the school and find the perpetrator.

“We have been alerted of a video clip that is circulating on social media. As the department of education in KZN, we are working very hard to identify which school. We are working very hard as well to eliminate bullying at schools,” the department’s spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, told East Coast Radio.

“We expect all our schools to have an anti-bullying policy that seeks to protect our children at school,” he added.

In the shocking video, the schoolgirl in uniform is seen being kicked in the back and head several times by the male pupil. Another male pupil can also be seen passing by while the incident occurs, but he does nothing to help the girl.

According to TimesLIVE, KZN education officials held a meeting on Thursday morning with the SA police service crime intelligence to get assistance.

WARNING: the video may not be for sensitive viewers.


ALSO READ:

Manana granted R5k bail

 

Related Stories
Two men expected to appear in court for murders of two Soweto women 14.6.2017
Gauteng transport MEC pleads for peace between warring Soweto taxi operators 6.6.2017
Violence against women, children linked to apartheid – Mthethwa 23.5.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty
South Africa

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola
News

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time
South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest
South Africa

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.