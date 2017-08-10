KZN officials on the hunt for young man who brutally assaulted schoolgirl

The KwaZulu-Natal education department on Thursday condemned a video that has gone viral on social media, which shows presumably a male pupil – at an unidentified school in the province – brutally assaulting and stomping on a female pupil.

The department said it was disturbed by the violence shown in the 20-second clip, and officials had sent the video to all 12 of its district managers to identify the school and find the perpetrator.

“We have been alerted of a video clip that is circulating on social media. As the department of education in KZN, we are working very hard to identify which school. We are working very hard as well to eliminate bullying at schools,” the department’s spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, told East Coast Radio.

“We expect all our schools to have an anti-bullying policy that seeks to protect our children at school,” he added.

In the shocking video, the schoolgirl in uniform is seen being kicked in the back and head several times by the male pupil. Another male pupil can also be seen passing by while the incident occurs, but he does nothing to help the girl.

According to TimesLIVE, KZN education officials held a meeting on Thursday morning with the SA police service crime intelligence to get assistance.

WARNING: the video may not be for sensitive viewers.



