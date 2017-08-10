Cape Town braces for storm

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, said Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre had been advised by the South African Weather Services of severe weather.

The report predicts gale force north-westerly winds (60-75km/h) between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, high seas with wave heights of approximately 6 metres on Thursday night (subsiding by Friday afternoon), as well as the possibility of flooding in parts of the Cape Metropole and the southern parts of the Cape Winelands early on Friday morning.

Smith said the DRMC was on standby to coordinate any emergency response that may be required as a result of the expected weather conditions.

“We call on residents to report any weather-related emergencies to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline,” Smith said.