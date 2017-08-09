 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2017 08:04 pm

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Charles Cilliers
Mzwanele Manyi and Dali Mpofu having lunch. Picture: Twitter/@MzwaneleManyi

Mzwanele Manyi and Dali Mpofu having lunch. Picture: Twitter/@MzwaneleManyi

Mpofu apologised for coming late because he thought they were going to the Saxonwold Shebeen.

Former government spokesperson and staunch President Jacob Zuma supporter Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi was treated to lunch courtesy of EFF national chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu on Women’s Day.

The two appear to have entered a friendly wager that Zuma would be voted out in the no-confidence vote that took place by secret ballot the previous day.

Although the vote was closer than many may have expected, Mpofu still lost and duly paid his dues.

Manyi posted a photo of the two of them smiling together in their party colours at a restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

Mpofu, for his part, still managed to get in a bit of a jibe at his “frenemy”, by responding: “Sorry I arrived a bit late…I was sure we were meeting at Saxonwold Shebeen… Congrats…but brace yourself for the next round!”

The joke was a clear reference to the fact that Manyi has allegedly received funding from the Gupta family.

The two men are known for sparring with each other on Twitter, often debating major political issues. Mpofu, like many EFF leaders, used to support the ANC.

EFF leader Julius Malema said after the vote that they still had reason to celebrate, even though his confident prediction that there were enough anti-Zuma MPs in the ANC to carry the motion came a cropper.

“We got 35 votes from the ANC – 26 direct, nine abstaining. Why not celebrate? Seven motions were presented before … we never got a single vote from the ANC.

“Now, today, we got people on the other side, confirming they were scared to vote with us … secret ballot was necessary.”

“It was a close contest … 198 … 177 … it has never happened.”

He vowed that the next time Zuma came to parliament he would be taught a lesson.

“This is not his spaza shop like the one in Nkandla,” he said, vowing that he would personally remind the president that many of his own MPs no longer liked him.

This aside, Manyi has been enjoying rubbing people’s faces in the fact that Zuma is going nowhere, having tweeted this joke earlier.

 

Related Stories
Mbalula is a rare species and a suicide bomber – Mpofu 20.7.2017
What Zuma would say to Redi Tlhabi, according to Mpofu 30.6.2017
Malema: When Zuma is not ‘stealing’, he is getting married 16.5.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.