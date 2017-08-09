 
South Africa 9.8.2017 06:39 pm

DA members protest against women abuse in Diepsloot

DA members protest against women abuse in Diepsloot, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

They called for the police to be more sensitive to the crimes afflicting women.

Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday protested against women abuse at the Diepsloot Police Station, where they handed in a memorandum calling for assistance for survivors of rape and abuse.

“Today the DA Women’s Network (Dawn) handed over a memorandum to the station commander at the South African Police Service (SAPS) station in Diepsloot. Dawn called on the sensitisation of the SAPS, to assist women who are survivors of violence and abuse,” said DA Gauteng communications manager Anneke Scheepers.

Dawn leader and DA MP Denise Robinson led the 1,000 party members gathered at the police station. They were joined by Dr. Mpho Phalatse, the MMC of health and social development in the City of Johannesburg, and Dawn Gauteng chairperson councillor Suzanne Clarke.

The station commander received the memorandum and assured the DA delegation that he would do his utmost to ensure that when women report assault such as abuse or rape they are assisted by women police officers.

“Women who have survived violent assault or attacks such as rape must be protected by the SAPS [South African Police Service], to prevent repeat assault. To protect women effectively, the SAPS must be allocated more policing resources. The lack of policing resources inhibits SAPS officers from adequately preventing violence against women,” said Scheepers.

“It is unacceptable that more than two decades into our democracy, women are being victimised and murdered. We must protect the rights of women to be safe and protected and the SAPS has a key role to play in doing so.

“As we commemorate Women’s Day, we are confronted with violence against women and femicide on a scale never before seen.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

